Police meet Museveni critic on return to Uganda, deny arrest

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Police took away Ugandan opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi as he got off a plane at the country’s main airport on Thursday on his return from abroad, but an official denied that he was under arrest.

FILE PHOTO: Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi (C) leads activists during a demonstration against new taxes including a levy on access to social media platforms in Kampala, Uganda July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Newton Nambwaya

Kyagulanyi, a prominent challenger to long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, had been in the United States to receive treatment for injuries he said were sustained during torture by security forces.

Security forces had deployed around Entebbe International Airport and the highway linking it to the capital Kampala ahead of his arrival to prevent supporters from greeting him.

The Daily Monitor newspaper reported that police arrested him on the tarmac after he disembarked.

However, a police official said he was being escorted to his home but he was not under arrest.

The official, who was not authorized to speak on the record, told Reuters that Kyagulanyi was “just being taken home”.

Kyagulanyi, a 36-year old pop star and reggae musician turned legislator, is widely seen as posing a significant challenge to Museveni, who has ruled since 1986.

His message - that young Ugandans need a dynamic new head of state to tackle the myriad problems they face - has electrified citizens who say they are fed up with corruption, unemployment, and state repression of dissent.

The government denies allegations of corruption and of stifling opposition.

Kyagulanyi attracted a youth following through songs critical of Museveni and his prominence rose due to an incident in August in which his driver was shot dead and he was detained and charged with treason over what authorities said was the stoning of the president’s convoy.

The politician, who has pleaded not guilty to the treason charges, said he was beaten with an iron bar in detention in northern Uganda. The government denies that he was mistreated.

Police banned rallies to welcome Kyagulanyi home, and security forces sealed off roads and erected barricades around Entebbe ahead of his return.

Witnesses said the road linking Kampala to Entebbe town about 50 km (30 miles) to the south was cordoned off, with armed police surrounding the airport.

They also said that all vehicles leaving Kampala on the road to Entebbe were checked at multiple roadblocks. Police prevented journalists from traveling to the airport to cover the arrival.