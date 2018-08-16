Three Ugandan lawmakers charged with treason over stoning of president's convoy

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Three Ugandan lawmakers, who are critics of President Yoweri Museveni, were charged with treason for their alleged role in the stoning of Museveni’s convoy on Monday, a charge sheet from a magistrate showed on Thursday.

The accused “with intent to do harm to the person of the president ... unlawfully aimed and threw stones thereby hitting and smashing the rear windscreen of the presidential car,” said the charge sheet read in court in Gulu, northern Uganda. Dozens of others were also charged.