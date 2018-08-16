FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 1:06 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Three Ugandan lawmakers charged with treason over stoning of president's convoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Three Ugandan lawmakers, who are critics of President Yoweri Museveni, were charged with treason for their alleged role in the stoning of Museveni’s convoy on Monday, a charge sheet from a magistrate showed on Thursday.

The accused “with intent to do harm to the person of the president ... unlawfully aimed and threw stones thereby hitting and smashing the rear windscreen of the presidential car,” said the charge sheet read in court in Gulu, northern Uganda. Dozens of others were also charged.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

