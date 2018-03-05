Ugandan leader says replaces security minister, police chief

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has sacked his security minister and chief of police, he said via Twitter late on Sunday, but gave no reason for the firings although media has reported a feud between the two outgoing officials.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni attends the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Museveni, who has been in power for 32 years, frequently replaces ministers and other top government officials without publicly giving explanations.

In the tweet, Museveni said he had appointed Elly Tumwine, a non-active general in the military as the new security minister, replacing Henry Tumukunde.

He also named Okoth Ochola as the new chief of police, replacing Kale Kayihura.

Media has reported on a simmering feud between the two sacked officials who fought alongside Museveni in a five-year guerrilla war that brought him to power in 1986.

Kayihura was a target of widespread public anger for failing to stem a wave of crime.

He has also attracted significant public censure for a police crackdown on opposition activists, often breaking up rallies with teargas, beatings and detentions.