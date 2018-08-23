FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018

Detained Uganda lawmaker taken into civilian custody on new treason charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - A Ugandan lawmaker whose arrest sparked protest has been transferred from military detention to civilian custody and charged with treason, the state broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi (C) leads activists during a demonstration against new taxes including a levy on access to social media platforms in Kampala, Uganda July 11, 2018. Picture taken July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Newton Nambwaya NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Robert Kyagulanyi appeared before a military court on Thursday to face charges of unlawful weapons possession. The court ordered those charges dropped, but he was then taken into civilian custody on new treason charges, UBC TV reported.

Kyagulanyi, a musician-turned-lawmaker who goes by the stage name Bobi Wine, and four other lawmakers were arrested on Aug. 13 on suspicion of involvement in the stoning of a presidential convoy during a parliamentary by-election campaign.

Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

