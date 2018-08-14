FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 11:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Three Ugandan MPs, others arrested after stones thrown at Museveni's convoy: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Three Ugandan lawmakers and some of their supporters critical of President Yoweri Museveni were arrested after stones were thrown at Museveni’s convoy late on Monday in a town in the country’s northwest, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrives for a group picture at the BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Emirian Kayima told a news conference that supporters of independent candidate Kasiano Wadri had obstructed and attacked Museveni’s convoy in Arua and that one of the vehicles in the convoy had its rear windscreen shattered.

“It is criminal to obstruct and attack the presidential motorcade,” he said.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans

