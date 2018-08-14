Three Ugandan MPs, others arrested after stones thrown at Museveni's convoy: police

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Three Ugandan lawmakers and some of their supporters critical of President Yoweri Museveni were arrested after stones were thrown at Museveni’s convoy late on Monday in a town in the country’s northwest, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrives for a group picture at the BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Emirian Kayima told a news conference that supporters of independent candidate Kasiano Wadri had obstructed and attacked Museveni’s convoy in Arua and that one of the vehicles in the convoy had its rear windscreen shattered.

“It is criminal to obstruct and attack the presidential motorcade,” he said.