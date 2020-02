FILE PHOTO: Britain's Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Andrea Leadsom is seen outside 10 Downing Street London, Britain, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British business minister Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday she was leaving her role as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ministerial reshuffle.

“It has been a real privilege to serve in government for the last six years ... I now look forward to focusing on my constituents,” Leadsom said on Twitter.

The government is due to announce her replacement later on Thursday.