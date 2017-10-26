Kremlin: accusations that Russia behind Kiev blast are "baseless"

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Accusations that Russia was involved in an explosion in Ukraine’s capital that killed two people and injured a member of parliament are baseless and hysterical, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

“Beyond all doubt, these are new signs of this anti-Russian campaign which has unfortunately swept across Ukraine and Kiev,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Ihor Mosiychuk, a Ukrainian lawmaker, was wounded in the explosion in Kiev that killed two people. He blamed Russia on Thursday for the blast that Ukrainian officials called an act of terrorism.