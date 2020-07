FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures during an open-air news conference, one year after his inauguration, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kiev, Ukraine May 20, 2020. Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine, global major food producer and exporter, will restore its Agriculture Ministry until September, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Ukraine liquidated a separate Agriculture Ministry last year, combining it with the Economy Ministry. The move has been widely criticised by producers and traders.