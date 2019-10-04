Cargo plane crash lands in western Ukraine

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian Antonov-12 cargo airplane made an emergency landing 1.5 kilometers from the Lviv airport after disappearing from radar in western Ukraine early on Friday, Ukraine’s emergencies service said.

The Soviet-designed four-engine plane vanished from radar at 7:10 a.m. local time (0410 GMT) when it was 13.7 kilometers from the airport, the service said in a statement.

At 07:29, a crew member called the service and reported that the plane had made an emergency landing. The plane was found 1.5 km from the airport.

“Burning is not observed. The crew is being removed from the damaged aircraft,” the service said, giving no reason for the incident.