UK says it is gravely concerned about Russian military activity threatening Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab looks on as he walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday Britain was gravely concerned about Russian military activity which threatened Ukraine.

“I reaffirmed UK support for Ukraine’s sovereignty & territorial integrity in my call with (Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba) today,” Raab said on Twitter.

“We are gravely concerned about Russian military activity which threatens Ukraine.”