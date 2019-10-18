Business News
Ukraine parliament passes provisional budget for next year

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament approved the government’s budget for next year at the first reading on Friday, a step that is required for the International Monetary Fund to approve a new loan deal for the country.

The government’s budget draft currently sees the budget deficit at 2.09% of gross domestic product, economic growth at 3.3% and inflation at 6%. The draft will be examined by a parliamentary committee before being voted on a second time.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

