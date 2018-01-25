FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Big Story 10
January 25, 2018 / 12:41 PM / in 2 hours

IMF program is critically important for Ukraine: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The acting head of Ukraine’s central bank on Thursday said it was critically important for Ukraine to continue working with the International Monetary Fund under its current $17.5 billion aid-for-reforms program and in the future.

Yakiv Smoliy, who was recently nominated to serve as governor on a permanent basis, said continuing cooperation with the Fund was vital as Ukraine faces external debt payments of over $16 billion in 2018-2020.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams/Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.