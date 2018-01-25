IMF program is critically important for Ukraine: central bank

KIEV (Reuters) - The acting head of Ukraine’s central bank on Thursday said it was critically important for Ukraine to continue working with the International Monetary Fund under its current $17.5 billion aid-for-reforms program and in the future.

Yakiv Smoliy, who was recently nominated to serve as governor on a permanent basis, said continuing cooperation with the Fund was vital as Ukraine faces external debt payments of over $16 billion in 2018-2020.