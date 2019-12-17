Ukraine central bank: IMF cooperation won't hinge on PrivatBank verdict

The logo of PrivatBank is pictured outside its branch in central Kiev, Ukraine July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Losing a Ukrainian court case on PrivatBank would send a bad signal to investors and make life difficult for policymakers but will not destroy Kiev’s cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, a top central banker said on Tuesday.

A court is set to rule on Thursday on whether the 2016 nationalization of PrivatBank was illegal. Its former owner Ihor Kolomoisky filed the suit to have the nationalization overturned.

First Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova was speaking to reporters after the central bank released a report saying lawsuits related to PrivatBank were a key challenge to financial stability.