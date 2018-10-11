Kremlin opposes Ukraine church's bid for independence: spokesman

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia opposes any steps that lead to a split in Orthodox Christianity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, when asked about Ukraine’s bid to establish an independent church outside Moscow’s control.

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

“You know the position of the Russian Orthodox Church on this issue,” Peskov told reporters. “And, of course, we would not want any steps taken that lead to a deep split in the Orthodox world.”