MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it would defend Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine politically and diplomatically from any illegal activity against them amid a historic Ukrainian split from the Russian Orthodox Church.

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (L) meets with Patriarch Filaret, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate, in Kiev, Ukraine October 11, 2018. Mykhailo Markiv/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the Kremlin was deeply concerned by attempts to create a schism in the Orthodox church.