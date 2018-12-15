Ukraine's President names leader of new church in split from Russia

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine chose the leader of a new national church on Saturday, marking an historic split from Russia its leaders see as vital to the country’s security and independence.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Metropolitan Epifaniy, of the Kiev Patriarchate church, had been chosen as head of the new church.

“This day will go into history as a sacred day ... the day of the final independence from Russia,” Poroshenko told thousands of supporters.