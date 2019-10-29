Ukraine PM wants new three-year deal with IMF

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Tuesday his government wanted to sign a new three-year loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund and he expected to reach an agreement with its officials on the content in the coming weeks.
Honcharuk also said his government would not retroactively change the rules on renewable energy tariffs and that any decision on future tariffs would be taken in consultation with all stakeholders.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams;Editing by Andrew Heavens