Ukraine PM wants new three-year deal with IMF

FILE PHOTO: Newly-appointed Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk attends a meeting at Presidential Administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Tuesday his government wanted to sign a new three-year loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund and he expected to reach an agreement with its officials on the content in the coming weeks.

Honcharuk also said his government would not retroactively change the rules on renewable energy tariffs and that any decision on future tariffs would be taken in consultation with all stakeholders.