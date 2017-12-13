Factbox: Mines and hunger plague conflict-hit eastern Ukraine

MURATOVE, Ukraine (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As the conflict in eastern Ukraine approaches its fourth winter, millions of people have exhausted their resources and have to make choices each day between getting food, medicine or heating, according to United Nations.

People walk between rebel and government positions at frontline crossing in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region, Ukraine. December 2, 2017. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Umberto Bacchi

Almost one in 10 Ukrainians have been affected by the violence that broke out in 2014 as pro-Russian separatists in the country’s east rebelled against rule from Kiev’s pro-Western government.

This month the U.N. asked for $187 million to help 2.3 million people affected by the conflict in 2018.

Here are some facts and figures on the crisis:

** Since 2014, the conflict has killed more than 10,000 people, including 2,500 civilians and forced 1.6 million from their homes.

** Some 3.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. Thirty percent of them are aged 60 or more.

** More than half of those in need are in separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, while the rest live along the frontline or in government-held areas.

** The number of people struggling to put enough food on the table doubled to 1.2 million in 2017.

** The conflict’s 459-km (285 mile) frontline has become the third most mine-contaminated region in the world.

** Mines and other explosive devices killed or injured 103 civilians, including women and children in first nine months of 2017.

** An average of 40 armed clashes were recorded every day this year.

** Almost one million people cross the frontline line every month to maintain family ties or collect pensions, often queuing for hours at poorly serviced checkpoints.

** More than 40,000 homes have been damaged by fighting.

SOURCES: United Nations, Reuters.