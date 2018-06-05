FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 3:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. urges Ukraine to create independent anti-corruption court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday called on Ukraine to pass legislation that would create “a genuinely independent anti-corruption court” that would satisfy International Monetary Fund requirements.

“We agree with the IMF that any legislation establishing an anti-corruption court must include a central role for a council of international experts to ensure the selection of qualified judges,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement, adding that Ukraine should discuss its proposals directly with the IMF.

A vote on the creation of such a court is due on Thursday.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

