FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Lagarde tells Ukraine president to speed up reforms
Sections
Featured
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Commentary
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
Life Lessons
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 8:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

IMF's Lagarde tells Ukraine president to speed up reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, said she had a constructive phone call with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko late on Thursday in which she urged him to speed up the fight against corruption.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends a seminar to mark 20th anniversary of the launch of IMF's Asia-Pacific Office, in Tokyo, Japan November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Perceived backsliding on reform commitments, including delays in establishing an independent court to handle corruption cases, has held up billions of dollars in loans under Ukraine’s $17.5 billion IMF program.

Action by parliament and prosecutors against existing anti-corruption institutions such as the NABU investigative bureau also provoked a wave of criticism this week from reformists in Ukraine and its foreign backers, including the IMF.

“I had a constructive and open discussion with President Poroshenko on Ukraine’s efforts to fight corruption,” Lagarde said in a statement.

Lagarde said she and Poroshenko discussed the need to safeguard the independence of NABU and similar institutions and that they agreed on the urgency of establishing an anti-corruption court.

“I assured the President that the IMF stands ready to continue to support Ukraine, along with other international partners, in the fight against corruption and encouraged the authorities to accelerate the implementation of reforms,” she said.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.