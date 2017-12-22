FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 9:00 PM / a day ago

Ukraine president submits anti-corruption court law to parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has submitted a new draft law to parliament for the creation of an anti-corruption court, the parliamentary website showed late on Friday.

Slow progress establishing an independent court to deal with corruption cases has been one of the main obstacles to the disbursement of loans under a $17.5 billion aid-for-reforms program from the International Monetary Fund.

A committee will now need to review and approve the bill, before it can be voted on by parliament, the next session of which is in January.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Ralph Boulton

