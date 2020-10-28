Engine problems and human error caused Ukraine military plane crash: deputy PM

FILE PHOTO: Rescuers inspect wreckages of the Ukrainian military Antonov An-26 plane after crashing outside of Chuhuiv town, Ukraine, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

KYIV (Reuters) - A combination of factors including engine problems and human error caused the Ukrainian military plane crash that killed 26 people in September, the deputy prime minister said on Wednesday, announcing the results of an investigation.

The Antonov An-26 aircraft transport plane carrying air force cadets crashed and burst into flames near a highway in northeastern Ukraine while trying to land during a training exercise.