World News
September 6, 2020 / 2:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine accuses pro-Russian separatists of violating ceasefire

1 Min Read

KYIV (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine on Sunday violated a ceasefire with government forces, wounding one soldier, the Ukrainian military said.

The rebel forces opened fire with a grenade launcher on troops in the Krasnohorivka area, the military said in a statement. Rebel officials were unavailable for immediate comments.

The Ukrainian military said the attack indicated the pro-Russian forces wanted to disrupt an agreement reached by the two sides and OSCE negotiators for a full ceasefire from July 27.

The simmering conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014. Major combat ended with a truce agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk in 2015, but sporadic clashes still regularly kill civilians, Ukrainian soldiers and separatists.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below