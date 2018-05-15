Russia's Putin says is sure people will love new bridge to Crimea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he was confident people would love the bridge to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, after driving over it in a truck.

The 19-km (12-mile) bridge across the Kerch Strait, which some Russians have dubbed “Putin’s bridge”, is designed to integrate Crimea with Russia’s transport network.

The road part of the bridge will be opened to the public on Wednesday, while the rail part is yet to be finished.