Russia unveils plan to build another power station in Crimea: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will announce a tender to build a new power station in sanctioned Crimea, Vyacheslav Kravchenko, Russia's deputy energy minister, was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency on Monday.

Construction of two new power stations on the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, is already underway as the Kremlin scrambles to fulfill a promise to deliver a stable power supply.

That process has been problematic. Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said last week it had credible evidence that four gas turbines it had delivered a year ago for a project in southern Russia had been illegally moved to Crimea, confirming a series of Reuters reports.