in 22 days
Russian energy minister plays down risks in Siemens turbines row
July 24, 2017 / 2:59 PM / in 22 days

Russian energy minister plays down risks in Siemens turbines row

1 Min Read

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks to journalists after a news conference of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Commettee in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 24, 2017.Anton Vaganov

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russia faces no risks due to a scandal over illegal deliveries of Siemens (SIEGn.DE) turbines to sanctions-hit Crimea, because the products supplied by the German company are also supplied by other producers, Russia's energy minister said on Monday.

Asked whether the row could hit Russia's oil sector, Alexander Novak told reporters: "We have a competitive market in the country. So what Siemens supplies can be delivered by other companies."

"As for electricity generation, we ... have now learnt to produce the necessary equipment," he said. "We face no risks (for Russian companies)."

Germany is urging the European Union to add up to four more Russian nationals and companies to the bloc's sanctions blacklist over Siemens gas turbines delivered to Moscow-annexed Crimea, two sources in Brussels said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

