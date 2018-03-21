FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 21, 2018 / 1:29 PM / in 17 hours

Russia says timetable for Crimea power plants may slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s energy ministry said on Wednesday it would next week discuss the possible postponement of the launch of full-capacity operation at two power plants under construction in Crimea.

Work on the plants in Crimea, a region Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been hampered by sanctions barring the import of Western technology to the peninsula.

German engineering firm Siemens has alleged that Russia delivered its turbines to Crimea for use in the two plants without its knowledge.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.