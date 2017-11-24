EU pushes reforms as Ukraine seeks membership promise

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU leaders pressed Ukraine on Friday to speed up reforms that Europe and the United States hope will bring the country closer to the West but Kiev responded that it needed a promise it could join the bloc.

Flags of the European Union (EU) and Ukraine are seen blowing in the wind in front of the city's regional state administration headquarters in central Kiev, Ukraine, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

As fighting escalated in Ukraine’s industrial east, EU leaders held a summit with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and five other former Soviet republics to also send the message that economic cooperation need not antagonize Moscow.

“A promise of EU membership is important, it’s symbolic,” said Ukraine’s Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk on the margins of the biennial summit with Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Belarus.

“No other country was willing to pay such a high price as we did,” he told Reuters, referring to Ukraine’s 2014 pro-European uprising.

Kiev sees a promise of membership as a next step after agreeing a free-trade agreement with the bloc and winning visa-free travel to the EU for its citizens.

But the European Union has warned Ukraine not to push too hard when governments are seeking to curb immigration and face down far-right political parties at home.

“Stubbornness is good, but the most important thing is not guarantees on entering (the EU), but to be stubborn about reforms,” Lithuania’s President Dalia Grybauskaite told reporters.

“Any membership is only as valuable as it is beneficial for Ukraine,” she said, referring to the country’s need to reform to meet EU business, health and other trade standards.

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel echoed that position, saying it was “not the right moment” to be discussing any future Ukrainian membership of the European Union.

EU “ASPIRATIONS”

EU leaders are expected to “acknowledge the European aspirations” of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in a summit statement - EU code for closer ties but not membership.

EU diplomats said Kiev had not confirmed it would sign the “Eastern Partnership” summit statement.

Failure to sign would be a blow to EU policy, but Ukraine is unhappy about being grouped in with Belarus, a Russian ally whose authoritarian leader, President Alexander Lukashenko, did not attend the summit despite being invited for the first time.

Backed by Washington, the European Union is seeking to build an outer ring of market democracies from the Caucasus to the Sahara without offering EU membership, a policy that has had limited success so far.

An International Monetary Fund program has saved Ukraine from bankruptcy and it has restructured its banking system. But 600 million euros ($712 million) in financial-sector loans from the EU is still held up by Ukraine’s failure to meet conditions.

EU governments fear the political opportunity to implement anti-corruption reforms is passing Ukraine by as it approaches elections in 2019.

European Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who oversees EU integration, said it was “ridiculous” that 1.5 million Ukrainians signed up to a wealth declarations register last year but only 100 people had been assessed to date.

“The fight against corruption needs to get much more serious,” Hahn told a pre-summit news conference on Thursday.

Danylyuk countered that he was facing a campaign against his economic reform efforts from powerful business groups that benefited from corruption and legal loopholes.

“This is a fight,” he said. “For vested interests, it’s like we are taking their money.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would discuss the violence in eastern Ukraine with Poroshenko. Each side accuses the other of violating a ceasefire agreement almost daily.

The West accuses Russia of directly supporting rebels in the east since March 2014, fuelling a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people. Moscow denies any involvement.