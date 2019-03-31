Comedian Zelenskiy takes lead in Ukraine presidential election: exit poll

Ukrainian comic actor and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy casts his ballot at a polling station during a presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - The first exit poll in Ukraine’s presidential election showed comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy winning the first round with 30.4 percent of the vote, and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko coming in second place with 17.8 percent.

Announcing the first poll, the Central Election Commission said it was based on voting up to 18:00 (15:00 GMT).

If no candidate receives more than half the votes, the election goes to a run-off on April 21.