World News
February 18, 2020 / 8:40 AM / a minute ago

One Ukrainian soldier killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - One Ukrainian soldier was killed and four wounded by enemy fire in the eastern Donbass region on Tuesday, the army said in a statement.

Earlier the army had accused Russian forces of trying to cross Ukrainian lines, firing mortars, grenade launchers and machine guns.

A simmering conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014 despite a ceasefire agreement struck in 2015.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below