in 2 months
France's Macron says four-way summit on Ukraine crisis to happen before G20
June 21, 2017 / 5:19 PM / in 2 months

France's Macron says four-way summit on Ukraine crisis to happen before G20

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with Gerard Rameix (not seen), President of the Autorite des marches financiers (AMF), France's market regulatory authority, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 20, 2017.Julien de Rosa/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in remarks published on Wednesday that there would be a "Normandy format" summit with the leaders of Russia, France and Ukraine on the conflict in eastern Ukraine before July's G20 summit.

"Before the G20 (July 7-8) we will have a meeting under this format," Macron said in an interview with eight European newspapers.

Macron said it was too early to give his views on the crisis, but said it there was a duty to protect Europe and its allies in the region.

"On this we will not give an inch," he said.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas

