Russian gas pipeline and Ukraine crisis are separate issues: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economy minister dismissed on Thursday suggestions that his country’s commitment to a pipeline - that will allow Russia to bypass Ukraine in pumping gas to Europe - undermines efforts to a de-escalate a crisis between the two neighbors.
“Those are two separate questions,” Peter Altmaier told the ARD public broadcaster. He urged Russia to release the crew of Ukrainian vessels it seized during a stand-off in the Kerch Strait.
Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Darren Schuettler