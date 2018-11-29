World News
November 29, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian gas pipeline and Ukraine crisis are separate issues: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economy minister dismissed on Thursday suggestions that his country’s commitment to a pipeline - that will allow Russia to bypass Ukraine in pumping gas to Europe - undermines efforts to a de-escalate a crisis between the two neighbors.

“Those are two separate questions,” Peter Altmaier told the ARD public broadcaster. He urged Russia to release the crew of Ukrainian vessels it seized during a stand-off in the Kerch Strait.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Darren Schuettler

