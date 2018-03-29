FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Germany, others seek ways to speed up peace efforts in eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine will look at possible steps to accelerate the implementation of the Minsk peace agreements for eastern Ukraine in coming months, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.

The four countries, who have worked as in a grouping called the ‘Normandy Format’ to try to end the crisis in eastern Ukraine, also welcomed an agreement by the conflict parties to strengthen a ceasefire from March 30, spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
