October 17, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Crimean college head says gunmen hunted down and killed pupils

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of a Crimean college said on Wednesday that unknown gunmen had burst into the building, let off explosives, and started shooting anyone they saw.

Olga Grebennikova, the college’s director, told Crimean media outlets outside the college that someone had blown themselves up inside the college and that the bodies of children were everywhere.

Pupils and college staff were among those killed, she said.

A blast at the college killed 10 people and injured dozens on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Lowe

