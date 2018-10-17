Suspect in Crimean college attack shot himself: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The suspect in an attack on a college in the Crimean city of Kerch shot himself and his body has been found inside the college, the TASS news agency cited Russia’s National Anti-terrorism Committee as saying on Wednesday.

Emergency services carry an injured victim of a blast at at a college in the port city of Kerch, Crimea in this still image taken from a video on October 17, 2018. Kerch.FM/Handout via REUTERS TV

The attack, in which 18 people were killed, was carried out by a 22-year-old male student of the college, Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea’s Russian-backed head, was quoted as saying earlier on Wednesday by the Interfax news agency.