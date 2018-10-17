Second explosive device found at Crimea attack scene disarmed: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A second explosive device found among the personal possessions of the chief suspect in a deadly attack on a college in Crimea that left at least 17 dead on Wednesday has been disarmed, the RIA news agency cited officials as saying.

Law enforcement officers gather at the scene of a fatal attack on a college in the port city of Kerch, Crimea October 17, 2018. Ekaterina Kejzo/Courtesy of Kerch.FM/Handout via REUTERS

Vladislav Roslyakov, 18, turned up at the college in the city of Kerch and went through the building shooting at fellow pupils before killing himself.

Officials said earlier on Wednesday that an explosive device had gone off in the school’s cafeteria during the attack.