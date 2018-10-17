FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Kremlin says blast at Crimean college may be act of terrorism

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a fatal blast at a college in the Crimean port city of Kerch may have been the result of an act of terrorism and that investigators were looking into the possibility.

President Vladimir Putin had ordered the security services to establish the cause of the blast, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Peskov said Putin offered his condolences to the victims of the blast, which killed 10 people and injured dozens, according to Russian news agencies.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

