Russia's military says ready to evacuate college blast victims for treatment: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that four military planes were ready to evacuate casualties of a blast in the Crimean port city of Kerch for medical treatment, the Interfax news agency reported.

Shoigu was also cited as saying that space in military hospitals in Crimea was available for the victims.

Thirteen people were killed when gunmen burst into a college in the Black Sea region of Crimea, set off a bomb in the cafeteria, and went through the building shooting anyone they saw, officials and the college’s director said on Wednesday.