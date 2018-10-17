FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Russia's military says ready to evacuate college blast victims for treatment: Ifax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that four military planes were ready to evacuate casualties of a blast in the Crimean port city of Kerch for medical treatment, the Interfax news agency reported.

Shoigu was also cited as saying that space in military hospitals in Crimea was available for the victims.

Thirteen people were killed when gunmen burst into a college in the Black Sea region of Crimea, set off a bomb in the cafeteria, and went through the building shooting anyone they saw, officials and the college’s director said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

