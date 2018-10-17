FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 17, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia says Crimean college attack mass murder not terrorism, names suspect

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Wednesday that a fatal attack on a college in Crimea was a case of mass murder not terrorism and named 18-year-old student Vladislav Roslyakov as its chief suspect in the rampage.

Roslyakov had gone on a shooting spree in the college before committing suicide, the committee said, and could be seen beforehand on CCTV entering the school with a rifle.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.