Russia says Crimean college attack mass murder not terrorism, names suspect

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Wednesday that a fatal attack on a college in Crimea was a case of mass murder not terrorism and named 18-year-old student Vladislav Roslyakov as its chief suspect in the rampage.
Roslyakov had gone on a shooting spree in the college before committing suicide, the committee said, and could be seen beforehand on CCTV entering the school with a rifle.
