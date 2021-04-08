Kremlin dismisses Ukraine's accusation that military build-up aims to distract from politics

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wearing a protective face mask attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference, held online in a video conference mode, in Moscow, Russia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s military build-up near its borders with Ukraine has nothing to do with any domestic issues including the jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

“This has nothing to do with any detainees or anyone,” Peskov told Reuters when asked to comment on remarks by Ukrainian security chief Oleksiy Danilov.

Peskov added that Russia had to be cautious towards its “restless” neighbour Ukraine.