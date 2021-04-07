Kremlin says Russia to keep troops near Ukraine border for as long as it sees fit

FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian service member walks along fighting positions on the contact line with Russian-backed separatist rebels near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would keep military forces near the country’s border with Ukraine for as long as it saw fit and that they posed no external threat.

Ukraine on Tuesday called on NATO to lay out a path for it to join the Western military alliance, drawing an immediate rebuke from Moscow, after days in which Russia has massed troops near the conflict-hit Donbass region.