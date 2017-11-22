FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2017 / 9:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin says it is following situation in Ukraine's Luhansk region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin is following the situation in Ukraine’s rebel-controlled Luhansk region, where there is a standoff between the head of the rebel administration and a sacked police chief, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Peskov said he was not ready to disclose the Kremlin’s views on what was happening in Luhansk, where armed men were on Tuesday blocking access to the centre of the regional capital.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams

