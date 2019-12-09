France says differences remain on Ukraine on local elections calendar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin give a press conference after a summit on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, December 9, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that there remained clear differences between Ukraine and Russia on the calendar for elections in eastern Ukraine, but said they hoped to reach a compromise within four months.

“We know there are disagreements on the calendar and phasing and we had a long discussion on it, but we said let’s give ourselves four months to articulate the security and political conditions for these local elections,” Macron told a news conference after a meeting with the leaders of Russia, Ukraine and Germany in Paris. “We saw the differences today. We didn’t find the miracle solution, but we have advanced on it.”