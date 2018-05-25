Dutch minister: MH17 investigation points to Russian involvement

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Interim findings released this week by prosecutors investigating the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 point to Russian involvement, the Dutch foreign minister said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Debris from the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 which crashed over Ukraine lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

The findings “point to direct involvement of Russia,” Stef Blok said on his way into a crisis meeting of the Dutch Cabinet over the matter. His words are the strongest to date by a Dutch politician linking Russia to the incident.

MH17 was shot down over rebel-held territory in Eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 aboard. Russia has denied any involvement.

Investigators on Thursday said the missile that shot down the plane was fired from a missile launcher in Russia’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade, but stopped short of saying who actually fired the fatal shot.