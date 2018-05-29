FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says won't be pushed around over downing of flight MH17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was inappropriate for Australia and the Netherlands to issue Moscow with ultimatums over compensation for relatives of people killed in the downing of flight MH17, RIA news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Jose Pacheco in Moscow, Russia May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The Malaysian Airways jet was shot down over territory held by pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 aboard. The Netherlands and Australia said last week they held Moscow responsible. Russia denies involvement.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Christian Lowe and Polina Ivanova; editing by John Stonestreet

