Netherlands regrets Russian decision to halt MH17 negotiations

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government “greatly regrets” Russia’s decision to halt consultations with the Netherlands about the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Thursday.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it was pointless to continue consultations with Australia and the Netherlands, accusing them of not seeking to establish what happened.

“The Russian Federation informed us it has unilaterally decided to halt negotiations over the liability in the downing of flight MH17,” Blok said in a statement. “The Netherlands greatly regrets this decision. It is extremely painful for the survivors,” he said.